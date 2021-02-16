The city of Kerrville has issued the following boil water notice:
The City of Kerrville is experiencing unprecedented strain on the water system due to both high demand from private water line breaks as well as supply side issues from water wells that have been periodically off line throughout the last 48 hours due to freezing temperatures and ERCOT-mandated power outages.
The city understands that many areas around the community are experiencing low water pressure. Unless your property is completely without water service, please do not contact the call center or emergency dispatch. Water pressure will be enhanced as the system is able to re-equalize as power is restored and properties with water breaks are turned off. If you are experiencing a water line break, please turn your system off on the private side of the meter. Due to icy road conditions and system prioritization, city staff are unable to turn your system off for you.
In addition, the city asks that citizens help conserve water where possible to ease further strain on the system. Please maintain water use for essential activities only, and wait for warmer temperatures before resuming non-essential use. In addition, due to the freezing temperatures the city is predominantly utilizing ground water wells. As several water storage tanks have emptied over the day, and some water main breaks have occurred, the system pressure loss has triggered a TCEQ Boil Water Notice (SEE BELOW) for water that is utilized for human consumption. This does not apply to water utilized for bathing, washing dishes, etc. This notice will remain in effect until rescinded by the City of Kerrville.
The city continues to recommend that properties maintain a slow drip from all faucets to help prevent broken private water lines while freezing temperatures continue to be forecast over the next several days.
-----
Boil Water Notice for Community Public Water Systems
Feb. 16, 2020
Due to reduced pressure (below 20 psi) in the City of Kerrville’s water system (ID No. 133001), the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Kerrville’s public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice. Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Kerrville at 1-800-258-5910 or (830-257-8000.
