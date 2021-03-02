High pressure maintains control over the weather pattern across the Hill Country Tuesday.
No precipitation is in the forecast through Thursday morning.
SUNNY AND COOL TUESDAY
Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures continue across the area.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 60’s.
North winds average 5 to 10 mph with pleasant humidity values.
CLEAR AND COLD TUESDAY NIGHT
Fair skies continue Tuesday night.
Patchy frost is possible by daybreak, especially across low-lying areas.
Lows end up in the lower to middle 30’s with light and variable winds.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARMER WEDNESDAY
Under mostly sunny skies, highs warm into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s Wednesday.
High clouds increase during the mid to late afternoon hours.
Winds become south at 10 to 15 mph.
SLIGHTLY WARMER WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clouds increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Lows remain in the lower to middle 40’s.
South winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.
GUSTY WINDS, MILD THURSDAY
Clouds start the day off Thursday with sunshine in the afternoon.
Highs warm into the lower 70’s.
South winds increase to 15 to 25 mph.
