Standing in the back lot of Rio Robles (an over 55 retirement community) is the oldest retiree in the area, a venerable 130-year-old pecan tree. The old tree, which I call Max because of the maximum pecan output he provides, offers shade, protection, oxygen, beauty and a sense of majesty to an otherwise non-descript piece of landscape.
In the last few days the board of directors of Rio Robles made a decision to cut ol’ Max down and end his life. No reason was given, it was just the thing to do and it was going to happen.
Some residents of the park, including my wife and me, heard about this travesty at the eleventh hour and decided that we just couldn’t let ol’ Max go.
It seemed that the board made decisions without input from any residents, who are shareholders in the corporation. The wishes of the residents meant nothing. A petition to stop the tree cutting was created and 71 signatures were secured.
Fast-forward to the next day and a closed meeting of the board was called. Ultimately, 20 residents were allowed in and were able to explain their feelings. After the residents were asked to leave, the board sent an email to the residents stating that the destruction of the tree would be postponed and a “trimming and a topping” of the tree would take place on July 7, the following day.
After consultation with an arborist and tree experts, the residents learned that “topping” the tree would result in its death. This fact incensed the residents. They wrapped four yellow ribbons around Max. A canopy and chairs were placed near the tree. The residents began taking shifts to monitor the area and guard Max, prohibiting anyone from taking a chainsaw to him.
As of July 8, Max still stands guarded by concerned residents.
Mike Bradley, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.