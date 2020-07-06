Gorman Travis Wagenfuehr
February 1990 - June 2020
Gorman Travis Wagenfuehr, 30, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas where he lived among friends for several years.
Travis was born on February 16, 1990 in Houston, Texas to his proud parents, Robert Harvey Wagenfuehr, Jr. and Lisa Guthrie (Wagenfuehr) Nelson. He is survived by his mother, Lisa and her husband Stuart Nelson of Katy, TX; his brothers Zachary Wagenfuehr (Selena) of Chicago, IL and Lane Wagenfuehr (Jennifer) of Frisco, TX; his sisters Kim Wells of Lexington, SC and Juliann Gaudette of Frisco, TX; his step-sisters Kristin Spruiell (Justin) of Yelm, WA and Stephanie Culbertson (Kyle) of Katy, TX; his nieces and nephews Blake and Taylor Wells, Dawson and Jayden Gaudette, Bryce and Reece Wagenfuehr, Everett and Owen Spruiell and Kinsley Culbertson; his uncle Fred (Buzzy) Wagenfuehr and aunt, Mary Wagenfuehr. He is also survived by his precious canine friend and companion, Riley. Travis was also blessed by two loving step-grandmothers, Ruth Guthrie and Margie Guthrie and their beautiful families.
Travis was preceded in death by his father, Bob, his grandparents Harvey and Freddie Wagenfuehr, Gorman and Imogene Guthrie.
Travis grew up in Katy, TX and graduated from Cinco Ranch High School. He was a licensed apprentice electrician and enjoyed many passions. He enriched his life through exploring music, engrossing himself in film, rebuilding cars, playing board games, and spending time with Riley and all other animals. He was most recently trying to teach himself Japanese. Whether it was sitting around in deep thought or taking a grand adventure, he did it with friends. He would do anything for his friends and his family and his generosity knew no bounds.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Church of the Holy Apostles, 1225 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, TX 77494.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Dustin’s House Foundation (dustinshouse.org), 2225 Rock Creek Drive, Kerrville, Texas 78028 or Freeman-Fritts Animal Welfare Society of Kerr County (freemanfritts.com).
Travis was an incredibly quick-witted, intelligent and handsome man. He was a wonderful son and brother. He had his heart fully invested in his many loved ones, who will miss him for as long as we live. We pray that his bright light will be felt by all who knew him and to those who his story will be passed onto.
Visitation will be held 11:00 AM, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.