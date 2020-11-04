Notre Dame Catholic School, BT Wilson 6th Grade School, Tom Daniels Elementary School and the KISD Early Childhood Development Center were among campuses that locked their doors to outsiders for a brief period Wednesday morning as police sought to neutralize a potential threat.
Police had received word of a suicidal person in the area, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
"There was no direct threat to any school, but all the schools, out of an abundance of caution in that area, did a lockout," Lamb said. "The situation has been resolved and the lockout has been lifted."
KISD security procedures regarding lockouts involve making sure all students and staff are inside of school buildings, increasing situational awareness, and taking a roll of students.
No information was immediately available on the status of the alleged suicidal person.
