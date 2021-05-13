A Guns and Hoses Spirit Night is scheduled for Thursday in advance of Friday’s flag football game between staff of the Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Fire Department.
Spirit Night will be 5-8 p.m. at Kerrville’s Chick-fil-A, 1060 Junction Highway.
The third annual Guns and Hoses Flag Football Game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Antler Stadium. Pre-game festivities start at 5:30 p.m.
The game is free to attend but people are asked to donate $5, which will go to Families and Literacy, a nonprofit that helps adults get GEDs, study for citizenship exams and learn English. A silent auction benefitting the nonprofit also is planned.
“It’s just a lot of fun for the guys,” said Misty Kothe, executive director of Families and Literacy, during an April 29 broadcast of KDT Live! “Both departments have always been very competitive with each other and they came up with this as a great way to bring in the community … and then they choose — each year they have a process to apply for … the grant.”
Kothe said her organization applied for the grant in late 2019, but the pandemic put off the fundraiser until this year.
In 2019, the Guns and Hoses event resulted in $7,000 gifted to Christian Women’s Job Corps.
“We were lucky to get to bring it back this year, and lucky that ... they had chosen Families and Literacy to be their recipient of all the funds that they raise at this,” Kothe said.
Families and Literacy often serves two major groups: former high school students who dropped out and parents who lack English language proficiency. Without an organization like Families and Literacy operating in a relatively rural region, more adults in Kerrville would find themselves unable to advance economically due to not being able to attain citizenship or a sufficient education, officials with the organization have said.
“Shirts are available now at State Farm Insurance on Thompson Drive and Ronnie Bock RV on Sidney Baker for $20!” reads a social-media post by KPD. “Go grab your blue shirt today and come out and back your KPD next Friday!”
For more information about Friday’s event, contact Officer Jaron Ince at 830-257-8181 or jaron.ince@kerrvilletx.gov.
