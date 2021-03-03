A cold front will track across the area Friday morning, ushering in cooler temperatures and a slim chance of showers, mainly southeast of Kerrville.
Meaningful rainfall is not in the forecast at this time.
Ahead of the cold front, mild temperatures continue.
GUSTY WINDS, MORNING CLOUDS THURSDAY
We start off with cloudy skies Thursday, but no precipitation is in the forecast.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 70s.
South winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
It will definitely feel like spring.
PARTLY CLOUDY AND COOL THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures are expected Thursday night.
Lows remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s across the area.
Patchy fog is possible by daybreak Friday.
Winds gradually become northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
COLD FRONT FRIDAY, SLIGHT RAIN CHANCE
A cold front will move through the area between noon and 3 p.m. Friday.
A slight chance of light showers could accompany the cold front, mainly southeast of Kerrville.
Highs top out in the lower to middle 70s with readings falling into the 50s and 60s by sunset.
North winds become gusty at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
COOLER THIS WEEKEND
Partly sunny skies are expected this weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and lower 40s.
Saturday will be the coolest day with highs in the lower 60s.
