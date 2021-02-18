The compacted snow on some roads is extremely slick, and was getting impossible to see road obstructions and hazards on Thursday, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
“Please shelter in place today and do not drive,” stated the sheriff’s office Facebook account Thursday morning. “If you must drive, be sure to prepare with food, water, a heat source, blankets, and other necessities in case we cannot reach you.”
Wreckers are not taking calls until road conditions improve, the post states.
“We are slipping and sliding away out here,” states a Facebook post Thursday morning from the Ingram Police Department. “The Snow is quickly turning to ice as the current temperature is 23 degrees. Please stay home unless necessary.”
Lots of vehicles are losing traction and sliding when coming to a stop and moving again, and “pretty much any incline presents a challenge,” states a Thursday-morning post by Kerrville Police Department’s Facebook page.
“Holdsworth Drive and G Street are closed,” the KPD post states. “Loop 534 should be avoided. Turn on your headlights and drive at least 10 MPH under the posted speed limit. Please do not drive in this unless your trip is truly necessary. It is not a good day to be out on the streets. Stay home and stay safe.”
