We can expect a warm afternoon with a slight chance of showers in the forecast Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 80's. North winds average 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible during the afternoon hours.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Tuesday night with a slim chance of showers, especially before midnight.
Lows drop into the middle and upper 60's. North winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.
A few showers and storms are possible again Wednesday due to circulation from Hurricane Sally well to our east.
Highs warm into the upper 80's with light north winds throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.