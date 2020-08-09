When it comes to reporting numbers on the coronavirus pandemic it appears there is no consensus on the number of cases involving Kerr County residents.
On Friday night, Kerr County officials put the number at 419, while Peterson Health said it was 395. On Saturday, Texas Department of State Health Services pegged the number at 398.
In a news release, Kerr County officials said it's information is from a Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8 update that is emailed to local public health authorities each afternoon and it’s numbers are usually different from the data that can be seen on the DSHS’ online dashboard, because the online site lags in updates.
The county said there are 48 active cases, while the state said there are still more than 100.
The county provides no context in the discrepancy between its count and Peterson's. At one point, the county, Peterson and the city of Kerrville were funneling information through Peterson. That stopped after the county said it had been reporting probable cases — those who are symptomatic, exposed to a known positive but not tested positive themselves.
The county also revealed that of the 231 cases where there has been an effort to do contact tracing that 58% of those cases could not be definitively traced. Of those cases, at least 53 cases of information has been lost for follow up investigation.
Across Texas, the number of new cases fell to less than 7,000 on Saturday. The state recorded 247 deaths on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.