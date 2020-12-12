MONROE, La. (AP) — Koreem Ozier had 28 points as Louisiana-Monroe defeated Stephen F. Austin 66-55 on Saturday.
Elijah Gonzales had 16 points and seven assists for Louisiana-Monroe (2-2). Russell Harrison added 11 points.
David Kachelries had 14 points for the Lumberjacks (3-2). Roti Ware added 12 points and Cameron Johnson had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.