An Ingram man was arrested for the 16th time in Kerr County since 2000, this time on suspicion of choking someone.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Ryan Anthony Garza on Aug. 20 on suspicion of assault by impeding breath or circulation, which is a felony in Texas.
Garza, born in 1981, was released Aug. 21 on a $35,000 bond, according to jail records.
Garza received probation and was ordered to pay fines and fees after pleading guilty or no contest to the following misdemeanors in Kerr County since 2000:
Nine counts of failing to restrain a dog or cat
Two counts of failure to register a dog or cat
Two counts of failure to vaccinate a pet
Failure to restrain
Possession of less than 2 ounces of synthetic marijuana
Possession of less than 28 grams of hydrocodone without a prescription
Two counts of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana
Garza received probation and was ordered to pay fines and fees after pleading guilty or no contest to the following felonies in Kerr County over the years:
Dealing 4-400 grams of XLR-11
Possession of 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana
