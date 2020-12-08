After a delay of a week — thanks to a concern about coronavirus — Kerrville will finally welcome new Police Chief Chris McCall during a swearing-in ceremony today at a special meeting of the City Council.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. today at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St., and those who wish to attend will be asked to wear face masks and remain socially distanced. The ceremony can be viewed online at the city's website or on Spectrum Ch. 2.
The ceremony had been scheduled for last week, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. However, things will move forward today, and McCall is expected to have his first day in his new office.
A veteran of the Hobbs, New Mexico, police department, McCall was selected from a large field of applicants to succeed retired Chief David Knight, who stepped down in August after 25 years with the department.
During his time in Hobbs, where he started as a patrol officer in 1999, McCall advanced through the ranks of the department, which has 150 employees. A city of 39,000 people, Hobbs’ department has a 75-bed detention center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.