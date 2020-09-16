An upper level storm system across West Texas will drift southeast tonight through Thursday.
This system will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region tonight and Thursday.
Brief heavy downpours are possible underneath any showers or thunderstorms that develop.
It should be a few degrees warmer Wednesday night with lows in the middle to upper 60's. North-northeast winds continue at 5 to 15 mph, except locally gusty near any storms that pop up.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday. Storms could produce lightning, wind gusts to 45 mph and brief heavy downpours.
Humidity levels should be higher during the day Thursday.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 80's. Winds become northeast at 10 to 15 mph, except locally gusty near any storms that develop.
This system remains close enough to keep a few showers and storms in the forecast through Friday.
A weak cold front will drop overnight lows into the 50's potentially Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.