It took a long time, but true summer weather conditions finally arrived. High pressure should keep the area hot and dry through Thursday.
Subtle changes should occur Friday into the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend.
SUMMER HEAT TUESDAY
Brief stratus clouds Tuesday morning will give way to sunshine most of the day. Puffy cumulus clouds develop with daytime heating Tuesday afternoon. The clouds should not yield any precipitation.
High temperatures are expected to soar into the middle 90s.
The humidity levels will be close to seasonal averages.
South-southeast winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph during the midday and afternoon hours.
FAIR AND MILD TUESDAY NIGHT
A few of the latest computer models keep skies clear all night long. Should this happen, low temperatures will eventually bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Light south winds prevail most of the night.
SUNNY AND HOT WEDNESDAY
Wednesday should be a near repeat of Tuesday’s weather conditions. There might be a stray shower or thunderstorm late. This favors areas to our south and east.
High temperatures are expected to climb into the middle 90s with southeast winds averaging 5 to 15 mph during the day.
SLIGHT STORM CHANCE THURSDAY
Higher moisture levels allow for the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm Thursday afternoon. Highs should drop off a couple of degrees. Most areas end up in the lower to middle 90s.
WATCHING THE TROPICS
A system in the Caribbean will be worth mentioning. There are signs that a tropical system will enter the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday or Monday.
So far, the system is being steered south of the local area, but needs to be monitored in case models change.
