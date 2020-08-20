The ancient axiom “You are known by the company you keep” holds true today. Therefore, if the protesters, creating so much havoc, vote, who do you think they would vote for, Trump or Biden? This is not a recommendation, but merely attempting to stimulate thoughts! “Birds of a feather, flock together” is another timely axiom and the upcoming election appears to be competition between capitalism and socialism, and it should be made clear that the weather is free, and someone pays for everything else!
Truett Airhart, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.