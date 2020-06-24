A Kerrville felon was jailed for the 13th time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion of possessing a felony-level drug.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Joshua Winston Trejo on June 23 and accused him of possessing less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. Trejo was in jail as of June 24 on a $15,000 bond.
Trejo, born in 1985, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2009 after violating five- and one-year probation agreements executed in 2008 after he pleaded guilty to burglarizing a habitation and a building. He also was convicted of misdemeanor vehicle burglary twice in 2008, according to court records.
