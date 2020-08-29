Way back on Aug. 1, a letter appeared with reasons to not keep Trump.
The great economy we had before the pandemic was, in fact, directly because of President Trump. It has been argued that we were already on the road to recovery under Obama. But it was the slowest growth since another socialist president burdened us with socialist economic miracles that prolonged the Depression. One of the many reasons the economy rebounded under President Trump was a widespread relief that the incompetent Obama was out of office. Another, was Trump’s elimination of hundreds of business-killing regulations, a favorite tool of Democrats to spread the wealth into special interest pockets. Another reason for the rebounding economy was tax cuts for those who actually paid taxes.
Our economy didn’t tank after 9-11 because the main engine of the economy, the workers, had not been affected. The current pandemic has kept people out of the shops, offices and factories. That was not President Trump’s fault. It was the fault of the Chinese Communist Party and their mishandling of the outbreak.
You are blaming Trump for increasing our debt in response to the pandemic, but the Democrats want to spend three times as much. Our debt quadrupled under Obama. Imagine what it will do with another Democrat in the White House.
President Trump’s response to the pandemic, hampered by the media, House Democrats, the deep state and Communist China, still kept U.S. infections and deaths lower, per capita, than most other nations.
If you truly want accountability, honesty and morality in government, you won’t find it in the socialist democracy proposed by Democrats.
Don Kilmer, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.