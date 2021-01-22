FILE - Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian walks the field before an NCAA college football game against Kentucky at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, file photo. New Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is building a staff that has a whole lot of Alabama flavor. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator formally announced most of his new staff on Friday, with three assistants coming with him from Alabama after winning the national championship two weeks ago.(Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File)