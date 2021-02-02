Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow in Pennsylvania Tuesday and legend says that we will see six more weeks of winter.
We happen to have a groundhog on our property right now, and his assessment of the situation was divided at best.
The groundhog on our property technically did NOT see his shadow directly, but there was a distinct clearing line a few miles to my west.
This left me with an endless list of possibilities for the rest of the upcoming winter.
On our property line, it appears that Winter is over, but you have a good chance of seeing six more weeks of winter across West Kerr County and the western Hill Country.
At this point in the story, I should state a disclaimer.
Groundhogs are not weather forecasters by any means.
In fact, Punxsutawney Phil's track record is simply ridiculous and quite atrocious.
As of last year, Phil's accuracy is just a tad over 39% and that leaves margin for error.
With that said, air is air.
I would like to think I can predict the weather better than that, but weather is it's own machine and it does have the tendency to "change" with little or no advance warning.
Happy weathering and we shall see if the Hill Country is split in half for the next six weeks with wacky weather patterns.
At my place, winter is over.
I'm not promising the same at your house.
