The Harper Longhorns collected 19 hits, two grand slams and a crushing 20-2 victory over Junction on Tuesday evening.
Jackson Davis and Bryson Lake hit grand slams in the contest. Davis was credited with five RBIs, and Lake accounted for four RBIs in the rout.
Walker Green went 5-for-5 at the plate, driving an additional four runs in for the Longhorns.
Newt Eaheart and Gray Porter had two RBIs and Dalton Brown, Ethan Crawford and Colton Porter accounted for the rest of the RBIs in the win.
Not to be left out, Wesley Marbach scored three runs as a pinch runner.
Every Longhorn in the lineup scored a run.
Jefery Colbert and Zane Schubert collected one run apiece to round out scoring.
The pitching trio of Porter, Brown and Crawford struck out nine batters in a total team effort win.
“We are just playing really good ball right now,” Coach Scott Lake said. “Our kids hit the ball hard, and it just seemed like we were all seeing it really good last night.”
Harper improves to 18-4, overall, with the win.
“I just hope we can keep it up,” Lake added. “It has been a fun year so far.”
UP NEXT
Harper tackles Mason on the road at 5 p.m. Friday, April 16.
