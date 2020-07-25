While the number of new cases continues to fall across Texas, the death toll has continued to climb and on Friday the state recorded 196 new deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.
In Kerr County, there was just one new case and the number of active cases is now under 100 — after local officials were able to revise the numbers downward. Peterson Health recorded 11 new cases between Thursday and Friday, but six people remain hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
The numbers provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services continued to be plagued by challenges giving the false impression on Thursday the number of statewide hospitalizations fell dramatically — they did not. While the numbers have fallen slightly, Texas still has more than 10,000 people hospitalized with the virus — continuing to deeply impact hospitals across the state, which remain 76% full.
Kerr County has now had about 254 recoveries from the virus, with 92 active cases.
In the San Antonio region of the DSHS, those hospitalized fell to less than 1,000 but the hospitals were still heavily impacted with 84% full. The number of COVID-19 patients fell to just 23% of all admissions in the area — it was as high as 30%.
Not every part of the state was seeing those sort of reductions and in the Rio Grande Valley there were more than 1,500 people hospitalized, and those patients accounted for 68% of all hospitalizations.
Texas’ death toll, however, remains a concern as this week saw 852 lives lost to the virus.
While the death toll stands at two in Kerr County, the Department of Veterans Affairs did not confirm or deny questions about possible deaths at the Kerrville Veterans Hospital, but instead referred The Kerrville Daily Times to a VA website that tracked deaths and positive COVID-19 patients in San Antonio, where 27 veterans have died from the virus. It remains unclear how many Kerrville-area veterans have been taken to VA facilities in San Antonio.
Kerrville Realtor Carolyn Northcutt’s husband, Bob, is one of those veterans from Kerrville who is hospitalized with COVID-19 at a San Antonio facility. Northcutt’s husband has severe dementia, and Carolyn Northcutt said he’s taken a turn for the worse during his hospitalization and is no longer eating.
