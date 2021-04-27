The Hill Country is under a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.
Severe thunderstorms may develop across West Texas and track across the Hill Country Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.
Storms could produce large hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph, especially for areas west of Kerrville.
There is also a risk for isolated tornadoes across the western Hill Country including areas near Del Rio, Rocksprings and Leakey.
Locally heavy downpours of one to two inches of rain may fall in isolated cases, mainly across the western Hill Country.
Models show the highest risk for thunderstorms in the Kerrville area late Tuesday evening through the overnight hours.
SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE AGAIN WEDNESDAY
There is a higher risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night with a cold front and strong disturbance crossing Texas.
Large hail, isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are possible Wednesday and Wednesday night.
This will likely be our highest chance of seeing severe weather and heavy rainfall.
Rain chances continue Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.
