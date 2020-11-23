The Comfort Bobcats suffered a loss for the first time this season.
Comfort hosted the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies and fell 75-33.
Fredericksburg is currently ranked #12 in the state and improves to 3-0 on the season.
Comfort was led in scoring by Alex Martinez who scored 12 points for the Bobcats.
Jose Herrera scored eight points and Freddy Lozano and Jared Schmidt scored four points.
Blaise Dupre scored three points and Tucker Weyel added two points to round out the scoring for the Bobcats.
Comfort drops to 2-1 on the young season.
