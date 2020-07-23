In response to Debbie Mercer’s question in the Weekend Edition (July 18-19) of the Daily Times asking how we reacted to the polio epidemic of the 1950s: I was born in 1945, and vividly remember that in the early ‘50s we were not allowed to go outside during summer afternoons because of fear of getting polio. I was raised in Abilene, where the population in1952 was about 42,000. I found some interesting information at expressnews.com from the May 13, 1946 edition of that newspaper, reporting that schools, theaters, parks, swimming pools and dance halls were closed in San Antonio and no funerals were allowed, to try to halt spread of the disease. No one even knew what caused it for several years, so the fear was strong. The virus decimated mostly children nationwide from 1943 to 1955, when the Salk vaccine was developed. There were more than 400 million doses of the vaccine delivered between 1955 and 1962, reducing cases in the US by 90% (Discovery Magazine), and by the end of the 20th century the disease was virtually eliminated in the US. I hope this answers your question.
Betsy Drapela Rowan, Kerrville
