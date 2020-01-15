Cross Kingdom Church will join over 720 churches worldwide on Feb. 7 and host the annual Night to Shine at the Schreiner University Event Center.
Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is a prom night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.
Nationally the event has celebrated thousands of people with special needs all over the world on the Friday before Valentine’s Day.
Serving as the event organizer, Elizabeth Rose had an urge several years ago to bring Night to Shine to Kerrville.
“I had an idea,” said Rose. “I thought this might be crazy but it has turned out to be wonderful.”
The third annual local event has grown from 86 guests the first year to 136 last year. Rose and her co-chair Julie Ottaway are expecting to serve at least 140 this year.
Tebow, raised by missionary parents, is no stranger to serving those who need help and the Tim Tebow Foundation has thought of every detail to make prom night spectacular.
Invited guests are treated to the entire prom experience, including hair and makeup for the ladies, and a shoe shine for the gentlemen. Corsages and boutonnieres are provided and professional photographers are on hand to capture the special moments.
“The limo ride is always a hit,” said Rose. “ Who doesn't love a limo ride? Even if it is just a short ride around the Schreiner campus.”
The red carpet is rolled out for Night to Shine attendees, complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. A catered dinner, karaoke and dancing culminate in the crowning of a prom king and queen.
Community volunteers and sponsors are the key to make prom night a success.
Every guest is paired with a volunteer for the night to help them get ready and lend support throughout the night.
All sponsors of the Night to Shine will be given recognition for their donation on the Night to Shine website and social media sites.
Those interested in volunteering are required to attend a mandatory meeting and complete a background check.
For more information contact Elizabeth Rose at 719-359-7495 or email at Elizabeth.NightToShine@gmail.com or Julie Ottaway at 830-370-8098 or email at Julie.Night ToShine@gmail.com
