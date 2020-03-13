The Lubbock Christian Women’s basketball team was conducting 2-on-2 drills when associate athletics director, Chris Due, interrupted Thursday’s practice to speak with coach Steve Gomez.
After their conversation ended, Gomez gathered all his players for an impromptu meeting. He had heartbreaking news to share.
During his 17-year tenure at LCU, Gomez has built one of the most successful programs in women’s college basketball. The Lady Chaps won the Div. II national title in 2016 and captured the championship again in 2019. They have also attracted a strong following in Kerrville. Tivy alumna Olivia Robertson was a freshman on the 2016 team and finished her career as the most outstanding player in the 2019 national title game. Her younger sister, Juliana Robertson, was a sophomore on last season’s team.
After LCU’s 95-85 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State in the national championship, their father, Clay Robertson, estimates he received 50 congratulatory texts from friends in Kerrville.
Juliana suffered a season-ending ankle sprain during Tuesday’s practice, but she was still looking forward to watching her teammates make another deep postseason run.
They had an excellent opportunity to repeat. Last weekend. They had won the Lone Star Conference tournament and were going to host the South Central Regional this weekend.
But now they won’t even have the chance to defend their title. Gomez informed his players Thursday that the NCAA was canceling all men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic. He reminded his players that their main purpose in life isn’t to play basketball, and that eventually they were all going to be OK.
His players agreed, but were still devastated. For several minutes, Juliana and her teammates just lingered on the court, crying and embracing each other.
“We were all extremely upset,” Juliana said over the phone. “We get basketball isn’t everything, but it’s what we worked for the whole year: To win championships. That’s what you are working toward the whole year and to have that taken away is just shocking honestly.
“We all thought we were going to get back (to the national championship) and we were prepared mentally. So we were all so stunned when it happened.”
She was especially heartbroken for her two senior teammates, Maddi Chitsey and Caitlyn Cunyus. Both were starters on last year’s national championship team and both were having stellar senior seasons. Juliana admitted that the most disappointing part of Thursday was realizing that neither of them will receive a proper ending to their high school careers.
“It’s hard to come to realization that basketball is over,” said Cunyus, a native of Canyon. “It hasn’t really hit me right now. In a couple of weeks, I will probably be feeling it. But right now, it hasn’t hit me.
“We just put ourselves in the best position to repeat as national champions. I really think we could have done it again this year. For us to not have the opportunity to do that is really upsetting. For LCU, it would have been really cool for me and Maddi Chitsey to be the first class to repeat at LCU in the D-II. It’s sucks that’s been taken from us. But you know, life is still going to go on. We just have to tell ourselves it is what is and we can’t control it. … I guess the good part of it. We went out on a win, winning the Lone Star Championship. We have been trying to find the positives.”
Even on Thursday, they tried to make the most out of a strange situation. Gomez took his players out to dinner and then they enjoyed ice cream for desert.
On Friday, Juliana and her teammates were preparing to venture into unfamiliar territory: a leisurely spring break. They have spent their previous spring breaks playing basketball on the biggest stage. Now, they all have to find a different way to spend time this upcoming vacation.
“We all wanted to go through this time together,” Juliana said. “Now, we are all having to leave each other, so it’s sad. I’m just now saying bye to a bunch of my teammates because everyone is going home.
“I don’t know, it’s just weird.”
