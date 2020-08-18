After a valiant fight in a San Antonio hospital, Arianna Lopez, 8, died on Monday from injuries she sustained when an alleged drunken driver plowed into her bedroom while she was sleeping.
Raven Lopez, Arianna's mother, made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon via a Facebook post.
"My baby girl Arianna took her last breath in my arms," Raven Lopez wrote. "My angel is now back in the hands of God watching down on all of us. This is the hardest thing my family and I will ever go through, and this is almost impossible to write.. I truly thank everyone for all the prayers she received. She fought her absolute hardest, but her little body was just too tired to carry on. My heart is absolutely destroyed, and seeing my 5 year old daughter Peyton break down adds to the pain and heartache..but I Thank God we had the chance to say goodbye to our sweet sweet Angel.. To kiss her soft cheeks, to give her last bath, to hold her tight in my arms one last time. I’m so grateful I was blessed enough to be her mother. To spend these eight amazing years with her. Our beautiful memories together and the love/kindness she showed everyone will keep us going. Every moment will be cherished and we will never forget you my lovely."
The announcement is a difficult ending to a story that began on Aug. 6 when Kerrville Police alleged that Isaac Barboza Jr., 23 and a Kerrville firefighter, was driving drunk when he lost control of his Ford F-250 pickup truck heading east on Leland Street and crashed into the home where Lopez was sleeping. Lopez was pinned under the truck and was freed by firefighters, police officers and an off-duty Kerr County Sheriff's Office jailer.
Arianna Lopez was taken by helicopter to University Hospital in San Antonio, where she fought for her life for more than two weeks in the pediatric intensive care unit.
Police have recommended that Barboza be prosecuted on the charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. The Kerrville Police Department is still investigating the incident.
(2) comments
My thoughts and prayers are with Arianna’s family. My heart breaks for the loss of your lovely daughter.
It should be murder in so sorry for your loss,God has her now
