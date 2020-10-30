A 26-year-old Kerrville man will be committed to a state hospital following a psychological examination and allegations he threatened to kill Kerr County Court-at-Law Judge Susan Harris.
The man, Jarod Hunter Thurman, was found mentally incompetent to stand trial during an Oct. 29 hearing with 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III. Thurman’s attorney told the court that he couldn’t effectively communicate with his client, and the felony prosecutor agreed the defendant needed to obtain whatever medication and treatment was required to regain competency.
A psychologist hired by the county had found Thurman incompetent to stand trial in two pending misdemeanor marijuana possession cases, and a competency hearing was held as early as January in Harris’ court, according to county records.
Employees at a law firm had reported to police that Thurman was unstable and believed he was an undercover agent working for multiple law enforcement agencies. Thurman was reportedly angry that KPD officers came to his house and served a warrant on him. According to a Feb. 14 police report, Thurman told the staffer that if police came back to his home, “bullets will fly, I have a gun,” “Judge Harris would pay,” “I am going to take the b--ch out,” and “that is how we do it in DEA, shoot to kill and then let them sort it out later.”
Harris told an investigator she was concerned for her safety after the staffer told her about Thurman's behavior, according to the report. At this time, Thurman was out on bond on a marijuana possession charge from 2018.
The Feb. 14 police report led Kerr County Attorney Heather Stebbins to file a motion to revoke Thurman’s bond the same day. Her motion stated that Thurman “poses a clear and present danger to public safety such that he cannot remain at liberty.” A second judge revoked Thurman's bond on Feb. 18, and a third judge signed a warrant for the man's arrest that day and ordered the man held without bond, according to court records. Thurman was arrested Feb. 18 and was still in the Kerr County jail as of Oct. 30 awaiting transfer to a state hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.