High pressure settles across the Hill Country Monday.
The rest of the day will be mostly sunny, breezy and dry.
Temperatures remain below average across the entire region.
High temperatures climb into the middle 50's after morning lows in the upper 20's and lower 30's most areas.
North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph tapering off during the mid-afternoon hours.
Monday night will likely be the coldest night of the season so far.
Under clear skies, low temperatures range from 17 to 24 degrees as winds become light and variable this evening and overnight tonight.
A HARD FREEZE is expected and this will effectively end the growing season for everyone.
Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday.
It will be warmer, but still cool, with highs in the upper 50's.
Winds become breezy out of the south at 15 to 25 mph.
A slight increase in clouds and southerly winds will drop us to between 30 and 35 degrees for an overnight low Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Mostly sunny skies are expected again Wednesday with highs around 60 degrees.
Another gusty cold front moves through the area with north winds up to 15 to 25 mph expected Wednesday afternoon.
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected at night Thursday through Sunday.
