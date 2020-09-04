A 28-year-old Kerrville man pleaded guilty to several felonies and was sentenced to concurrent prison terms totaling 10 years, according to court records.
Pursuant to a plea agreement with the 198th District Attorney's Office, Demonshea Dakkari Morris pleaded guilty today to four drug-dealing charges, two of which involved cocaine and one involving methamphetamine, according to a docket sheet from the district clerk’s office and other county records. He also pleaded guilty to endangering a child.
He was sentenced today by 198th District Judge Melvin "Rex" Emerson Jr., according to county records.
Morris was arrested by KPD officers in May 2019 and accused of using or possessing cocaine, meth and amlodipine besylate that month while he was in charge of caring for five children, all younger than 15 years of age. He’s also accused of dealing cocaine on May 11 and May 22.
It’s not clear from court records how he came to be in charge of the children or how he’s related to them, but court records indicate four of them share his last name.
CRIMINAL HISTORY
Morris, who has been arrested 17 times since 2009 in Kerr County, was sentenced to seven years in prison on Nov. 12, 2015, for two burglaries. According to records, on or about Dec. 4, 2013, Morris entered a building at Texas Lions Camp to steal guitars and cameras. On or about Oct. 9, 2013, Morris entered a woman’s residence at the Texas Lions Camp to steal a lawn mower, DVD player and movies, body wash, laundry detergent, dryer sheets and shampoo.
Due to his recent charges, Morris was accused of violating parole.
Morris also was convicted of misdemeanor theft for stealing a woman’s necklace in June 2009. He also has several misdemeanor traffic convictions. Morris has been in the county jail since his arrest last year on more than $200,000 in bonds.
