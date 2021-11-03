Fog, drizzle and cold temperatures Thursday morning, nice weekend ahead Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS-WPC-NOAA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our first true cold front brought cold temperatures and rain across the area Wednesday.Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches were reported across portions of Kerr County on Wednesday. MOSTLY CLOUDY AND COOL THURSDAYRain chances are lower Thursday, but clouds and light showers remain possible. If we do see additional precipitation, it will likely fall before noon.High temperatures remain in the middle to upper 50s, provided we see enough sunshine during the afternoon hours. This remains in question.If clouds hang on all day, I would not be surprised if temperatures remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s.North winds average 10 to 15 mph making it feel even colder outside. COLD THURSDAY NIGHTSkies become partly cloudy Thursday night. Areas of dense fog are possible due to recent rainfall across the area. Low temperatures drop into the lower and middle 40s by daybreak Friday.Light north winds become calm overnight. A LITTLE WARMER FRIDAYWe should see more sunshine Friday afternoon. This will allow temperatures to warm into the middle and upper 60s for daytime highs.Winds return to the south at 5 to 10 mph during the day. COLD AGAIN FRIDAY NIGHTFair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Friday night.Low temperatures range from 40 to 45 degrees with patchy fog in the forecast again.Light south winds prevail overnight. NICE WEEKEND AHEADThe weekend looks terrific with highs in the 70s each day. Lows drop into the 40s each night. No precipitation is in the forecast this weekend. 