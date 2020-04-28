The Kerrville City Council will be paying close attention to its financial situation during its meeting tonight, and they will be asked to support the purchase of a mobile command center for the police department.
THE MEETING
The meeting, which starts at 6 p.m., will be livestreamed on the city’s website and broadcast live on Spectrum’s Ch. 2. Most importantly, if residents have questions or statements to the council they need to call the following numbers:
Dial one of the following numbers: 877 853 5247 (toll-free) or 888 788 0099 (toll-free).
If you cannot get through on one of the numbers due to network congestion, please try the other number.)
When your call is answered you will hear “Welcome to Zoom, enter your Meeting ID followed by pound.”
Enter in the Meeting ID below followed by the pound sign (#).
The Meeting ID is 964-9598-4601# If the moderator has not started the meeting yet, you will hear “The meeting has not started yet, please hold or call back later.” If you decide to call back later, do so before 5:45 p.m.
WHAT’S THE COMMAND CENTER
Kerrville Police Department Chief David Knight is asking the council to approve a resolution that would clear the way for the department to apply for a grant that would provide a $240,000 mobile command center. The money would come from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
THE FINANCIAL SITUATION
Kerrville Chief Financial Officer Amy Dozier will present the city’s update on its financial position, which will be a difficult conversation. Dozier said at the council’s last meeting that sales tax revenue would end up being down about 11% for the fiscal year 2020, which is based off huge declines in April and May due to retail closures in the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, the city is looking into applying for grants to help offset pandemic expenses. The federal grant would help pay for:
Fever thermal imager detection system that uses a camera to scan for fever (approximately $15,200 each)
First responder ozone sterilization system for sterilizing patrol vehicles, ambulances or even offices (approximately $8,200 each)
Handheld UV-C sterilizers (approximately $750 each)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.