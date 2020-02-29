SAN ANTONIO— Tivy’s four seniors successfully mustered smiles when Tivy Principal Shelby Balser handed them the Region IV finalist trophy on the court of Northside Gym.
In fact, all of the Lady Antlers remained graceful in the aftermath of Tivy’s 24-23 loss to Veterans Memorial in the Region IV championship on Saturday. Senior Audrey Robertson embraced her coach Christy Dill and assistant coach Jessica Fierro — coaches she's known for nine years — before departing to the locker room. Senior Julia Becker lingered in the gym to pose for a photo with her younger sister, Codi Becker.
But it was obvious they were all heartbroken, fighting back tears after another prosperous season had come to an end. Not many people expected this season to be this successful. After graduating seven seniors from last year’s state semifinal team, most people assumed the Lady Antlers were going to struggle just to make the postseason. Instead, the four seniors became strong leaders. Becker and Robertson emerged as two of the best players in Region IV, and underclassmen such as Ashlee Zirkel, Riley Dill and Ashlynn Way blossomed into solid role players.
As a result, Lady Antlers returned to the regional semifinals for the third straight year, and came agonizingly close to returning to the state semifinals in as many years.
Just like they have done all season, the Lady Antlers (32-6) played exceptional defense, holding Sahara Jones (the No. 92 player in ESPNW’s 100) to 11 points. But offensively, they struggled against Veterans Memorial’s size and length. The officials also declined to blow their whistles for most of the game (They didn’t call a foul on Veterans Memorial until 6:27 left in the second quarter; both teams attempted 10 combined free throws). Every time, the Lady Antlers entered the lane, they received a heavy dose of contact.
Both those factors contributed to the Lady Antlers’ shooting woes, as they shot 11 of 39 from the field.
Robertson finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in her final high school game. Becker provided eight points and three steals.
“It was tough because we went through some losses against (Veterans Memorial,” said Robertson, who for the third straight game played all 32 minutes. “We were really determined this time. We played our hearts out, and I guess that’s all you can ask for.”
And the Lady Antlers kept fighting, even when Jones buried a 3-pointer from the right wing to give the Patriots a 24-17 lead with 6:33 remaining in the fourth quarter. In fact, the Patriots didn’t score another point after that field goal. Robertson intercepted a pass and scored a layup with 3:31 left. She sliced down the baseline for another bucket with 1:57 to go to trim the deficit to 24-21.
The Lady Antlers continued to generate plays with their defense. Jones thought she had an open layup with 1:04 remaining until Becker sprinted from the backside and swatted Jones’ shot attempt out of bounds. Senior Presleigh Way forced a steal in the backcourt with 49 second to go.
Robertson’s ensuing 3-point attempt bounced off the rim, but Becker collected the miss and scored with 16 seconds remaining.
But Veterans Memorial wasn’t in the bonus. So while Tivy attempted to foul, the Patriots gradually ran out the clock. The Lady Antlers finally did force a steal, but committed a travel violation with less than a second remaining.
“They showed grit to the end and I couldn’t be prouder,” Dill said. “The four seniors are going to go on and do really great things. … I told (my players) on the bus ride here, ‘I have some friends who have been coaching for a long time and haven’t even been to a regional tournament.’ I am blessed I’m surrounded by greatness and I get to enjoy the ride.”
And the Lady Antlers weren’t ready for that ride to end. Throughout the season, the Lady Antlers gushed in interviews about how much they loved playing with each other and how that love fueled their success on the court. Robertson candidly admitted it was tough to accept that she had just played her final game with the teammates she’s had since seventh grade.
“It’s tough because it’s over … I had the best teammates,” said Robertson, who will continue her basketball career at Lubbock Christian University. “I am just going to miss that.”
