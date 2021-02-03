Cade Crawley scored 16 points and Sam Ibarra had 10 points in Our Lady of the Hills’ 66-47 loss to San Antonio FEAST Academy Tuesday night.
FEAST bolted to a 18-13 lead after the first period.
Crawley scored 6 points, and Daniel Schultz had 3 points in the first quarter. Treves Hyde and Ibarra both had a bucket to assist the Hawks in the opening quarter.
Despite eight additional points by Crawley in the second quarter, OLH was outscored 17-10, and the Hawks trailed 35-23 at the half.
FEAST opened the second half on a 18-7 run to go on top 55-30 after three.
Thomas Taylor had a 3-point shot in the third quarter for a bright spot on the Hawks’ roster.
OLH battled back in the fourth period outscoring FEAST 17-11 on two 3-point baskets from Ibarra.
Taylor knocked down another triple in the fourth quarter.
Chandler Harris scored 4 points.
Schultz and Crawley rounded out scoring for the Hawks in the final stanza.
UP NEXT
OLH will host San Antonio Castle Hills Friday, Feb. 5 for Parent Night/Senior Night with tip off set for 6:15 p.m.
