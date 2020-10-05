A 35-year-old Kerrville man is under indictment on suspicion of stealing a box trailer from First Assembly of God Church in Kerrville.
The man, James Richard Sarem, was jailed Oct. 1 — his fourth arrest in Kerr County — on a warrant issued following an investigation by the Kerrville Police Department. An indictment accuses Sarem of stealing the trailer on Dec. 21, 2019. Because the value of the trailer was more than $2,500, Sarem faces a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Sarem has been convicted of three misdemeanors in Kerr County for shoplifting at Walmart twice in 2018 and possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana the same year.
