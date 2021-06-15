Partly to mostly sunny skies remain in the forecast across the Hill Country through the remainder of the week.
Humidity levels remain high. This is typical for June across the local area.
A slim chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast Tuesday, mainly for areas south and east of Kerrville.
ISOLATED STORMS TUESDAY
Warm and humid weather conditions continue Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms possible during the day.
Rain chances are highest south and east of Kerrville. Highs end up in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values warm to near 100 degrees. Winds become east at 5 to 15 mph, except locally gusty near any showers or storms that pop up.
SEASONABLY WARM OVERNIGHT
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Tuesday night. Low temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Light and variable winds prevail throughout the evening and overnight hours.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOT WEDNESDAY
Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday. High temperatures warm into the lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
East winds increase to 5 to 15 mph, except gusty near any isolated storms that pop up across the region. Rain chances are very isolated.
TROPICAL SYSTEM IN THE GULF OF MEXICO
A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico has a decent chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm this week.
It’s effects will likely be felt to our east in terms of rainfall. The system has a better chance of drying us out through Friday with isolated storms possible Saturday and Sunday.
The progress of this disturbance will be monitored in case the path changes.
