It's been a tough season for the Harper Longhorns, but they hit paydirt Friday night as they defeated the Mason Punchers 65-51.
It was only the second victory of the season for the Longhorns, but it was an impressive one.
Derek Perkins and Dalton Brown knocked down two 3-point shots apiece to spark the Longhorns to an 18-12 lead after one quarter of play.
Perkins scored 10 of the 18 points in the first quarter for Harper.
Tod Baumann went 2-of-2 from the line during the stretch.
Defense took over in the second quarter as Harper outscored Mason 15-2 to go into the locker room with a 33-14 lead.
Baumann knocked down a bucket and Braden Strickland got on the board with four points before the half.
Quinn Durst scored three points and Zane Schubert picked up his first basket of the night in the second period.
In the third quarter, Strickland added seven points including a 3-point basket as the Longhorns continued their onslaught leading 51-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Baumann, Perkins and Schubert rounded out scoring in the period.
Mason outscored Harper in the fourth quarter 21-15.
Harper shot 9-of-13 from the charity stripe to secure the victory in the final quarter.
Perkins led the Longhorns in scoring with a total of 18 points.
Harper improves to 2-12 on the season and 3-2 in district play.
UP NEXT
Harper hosts Goldthwaite Tuesday, Jan. 12 with tip off set for 7:30 p.m.
