The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center in San Antonio sent an urgent request for blood, and said the blood supply is near a state of collapse. In the last few days, more than 50 blood drives have been canceled.
Drives at schools, businesses, churches and other organizations provide more than 60% of blood.
“We are seeing a perfect storm developing as our community works to prevent the spread of the virus with school closings, more employees working from home and other measures,” said Elizabeth Waltman, chief operating officer of BTC. “An unintended consequence is that, both locally and nationally, blood drives are being canceled and fewer people are donating.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and local hospital physicians were urging blood donation as a safe action people can take at a time when many feel powerless. An increase is critical to prevent a secondary public health crisis caused by a depleted blood supply.
“Today, we are also designating blood donation as an essential city function,” said Nirenberg. “That will be to ensure that blood donations can continue here in the City of San Antonio, unabated, as we work through the rest of this public health emergency. Just like you are considering your own work schedules and making sure you’re taking care of your children during the turbulence of the next few weeks, we also need you to consider your neighbors in need…. Your actions now really matter and can save lives.”
