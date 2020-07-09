Thank you for the July 4 front page article on patriotism. In this age of a poorly educated public you did a great job of summation in one half of a page. I lament almost daily the lack of knowledge I encounter when talking to people about our founding, the constitution and our system of government. It would be my greatest wish that the young readers of this article will be able to fully understand it and appreciate the selfless thinking of the people who created the document. Even in the language of that day one can feel the passion invoked. I believe the biggest difference between this document and any other in the world is the concern the founders had for our future as a free people. In most other countries the preservation of the state is the focus. Thank you again for this page which will now reside in my family archives.
Tom Jackson, Kerrville
