Hurricane Teddy is a powerful hurricane located south of Nova Scotia Tuesday afternoon.
Teddy will create dangerous waves along the Atlantic coast across the Northeastern United States.
Teddy will move northeast and impact Nova Scotia over the next 24 hours.
Dangerous hurricane force winds will continue across a large portion of the Northern Atlantic Ocean basin through Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.