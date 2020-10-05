This week will feel more like summer than autumn.
High pressure keeps the weather pattern very warm with little or no precipitation in the forecast for the next five to seven days.
The only moisture we will see is the formation of dew on your windshield and grassy surfaces.
High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80's this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Like Sunday, we can expect a few cumulus clouds to pop up during the peak heating hours of the afternoon.
Winds remain out of the south at 5 to 10 mph offering subtle relief from the heat.
Minimum afternoon humidity values drop to between 35 and 45 percent.
Fair skies are expected Monday evening. Low clouds may increase closer to daybreak.
Low temperatures drop into the middle and upper 50's overnight.
Humidity values jump to between 90 and 100 percent by daybreak Tuesday.
One model does show patchy drizzle for a few locations, but this is not likely for most areas.
Winds continue out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Morning low clouds and patchy fog give way to partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 80's once again.
Humidity levels could be just a touch lower Tuesday afternoon, but still ranging from 35 to 45 percent during the afternoon hours.
South winds prevail at 5 to 10 mph throughout the day.
