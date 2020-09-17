Congressman Chip Roy will be the guest speaker at a Friday event in Kerrville.
The event, the September General Meeting of the Republican Women of Kerr County, includes lunch and will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Inn Of The Hills Hotel & Conference Center, 1001 Junction Highway.
There will be limited seating, a reduced number of seats at each table and the tables will be spread out, according to the Republican Women website.
"Masks should be worn when entering the Inn of the Hills until you are seated at your table," the website states.
Tickets are $16 and can be purchased online here.
Roy is trying to hold onto the District 21 House seat against challenger Wendy Davis, who was endorsed by presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sept. 16.
A July survey by Garin Hart Yang Research Group reportedly showed Roy with 46% support and Davis with 45% support. The survey was conducted July 14-17 among 550 likely general election voters in the district and reportedly had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.25 percentage points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.