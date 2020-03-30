Comfort and Center Point independent school districts moved Monday to extend their suspension of school for the next several weeks, while three other Hill Country school districts have tentative plans to return to class on April 6.
In a message to parents, Center Point told parents and students that it was indefinitely shutting down campuses and was moving to a distance learning environment. Comfort said it was working toward resuming classes after April 24.
Districts in Hunt, Ingram and Harper said they planned to return to school on April 6, but those plans were also being evaluated. Ingram said it began online learning on Monday.
It’s the latest in a series of disruption in education due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kerrville Independent School District is out indefinitely. On Sunday, President Trump extended federal guidelines on self-distancing until April 30, and how that may impact school district decisions on resuming classes is still to be determined.
