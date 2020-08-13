Morning Rotary members and their families were recently busy picking up trash around the Guadalupe River Watershed as part of the annual river cleanup, which has been reimagined due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rather than being a large, community-wide event that happens on one day, the river cleanup has been restructured to allow individuals and groups to participate independently in cleanup efforts before Nov. 1.
The Rotary Club of Kerrville – Morning is one of the groups that participated so far. Jon Tilley, former Morning Rotary president, worked alongside his son, Jack, demonstrating by example the Rotarian mantra of “Service above Self.”
“It’s fun to fellowship and work alongside friends and peers,” said Ray Buck, Morning Rotary president, in a press release. “Most of all, it’s rewarding to see families working together on our service projects. Jack is learning, at a young age, through first-hand experience the joy and satisfaction of giving back to the community.”
