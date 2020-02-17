DRIPPING SPRINGS — Before every game, coach Christy Dill writes letters to her Tivy girls.
In her messages to Julia Becker, Dill encourages her senior point guard to continue excelling on defense, but rarely mentions offense. She has a good reason for this. Becker juggles multiple responsibilities during games — she defends the opposing team’s best player and usually sets up Tivy’s offensive sets. Dill believes Becker is an all-around elite player, but didn’t want to give her another major duty and pressure her to be an aggressive scorer.
“It’s kind of difficult to say, ‘Hey do one more thing,’” Dill said. “I also really think the more you draw attention to something, then it kind of gets in their head. If you can praise them for what they do right, the rest will eventually come. If you keep hammering one thing, I think they think about it too much instead of just playing the game.”
Becker definitely looked comfortable offensively against Austin LBJ on Monday. She dropped a game-high 20 points and didn’t miss any of her six field goal attempts, propelling the Lady Antlers to a 77-30 wire-to-wire victory over Austin LBJ in the UIL bi-district round at Dripping Springs High School. The Lady Antlers (29-5) will await the winner of Highlands and Southwest Legacy in the area round.
Throughout the season, Becker has embraced being one of the best defensive stoppers in Class 5A. She delivered another yet great defensive performance against the Lady Jaguars, forcing five steals and six deflections, but she also flashed her offensive potential. She consistently slashed to the basket during half-court sets; she scored multiple times in transition.
“She played incredible,” said senior Audrey Robertson, who filled her stat sheet with 17 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. “She was being very tenacious on defense, like always. But she really stepped it up offensively.”
Then again, everyone on Tivy’s roster raised the energy level against LBJ. Sophomore Ashlee Zirkel, who plays goalkeeper for San Antonio’s Classics Elite, spent the weekend at soccer showcase in Houston but still had enough energy to register 9 points, 8 steals and four assists. Junior Ashlynn Way finished with 9 points. Those players ensured that Monday’s outcome was never in doubt. The Lady Antlers forced six steals in the first five minutes and led 19-1 after the first quarter. LBJ didn’t make a field goal until 5:08 remaining in the second quarter and trailed 39-9 at halftime.
The Lady Antlers finished with 22 steals and assisted on 18 of 29 field goals.
“I feel like we can play defense every night,” Dill said. “If we can get out there and play very strong defense, offense will be created from our steals and we will get some easy layups.”
That formula has already carried the Lady Antlers to 29 wins. They don’t have any intentions of lowering their intensity.
“It’s my last year playing,” Julia Becker. “I am going to give it all I’ve got.”
