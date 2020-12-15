Kerrville could use a boost when it comes to Christmas decorations
My husband and I have lived here two years and have come to love Kerrville and the people here. We were driving home from Fredericksburg last week and noticed how hardly any of Kerrville’s businesses decorated for the holiday. None of the big banks, hospital, or other large businesses were decorated. However, many of the smaller businesses were decked out, which we loved! And City Hall was fantastic! I wish the City or the Chamber of Commerce would have a “Decorating Contest” among businesses. Maybe they could picture and honor them in our newspaper, just to get more participation. I feel it would boost everyone’s morale just to see the city lit up with sparkling lights during this trying time in 2020. It’s not too late! 16 days until Christmas!
Sharon Doramnus, Kerrville
