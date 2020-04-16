Four Kerr County residents are among at least 15,492 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus that's swept the world.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 184 reported coronavirus infections, according to information from the state health department. At least 364 people had died from the disease in Texas and 151,810 had been tested. At least 3,150 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 52,699 people have recovered from the disease, 639,628 have been infected and 30,980 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 3,661,611 had been tested for the virus. In the U.S., 104,068 were hospitalized.
At the time of this writing, worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 2,064,815, deaths numbered 137,078, and 512,252 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 3,907
Dallas County - 1,877
Tarrant County - 929
Travis County - 900
Bexar County - 815
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 14
Bandera County - 2
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 13
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 4
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 1
Hays County - 93
Comal County - 39
Frio County - 1
State confirms 8 new cases in Nacogdoches
The Texas Health and Human Services Department confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases in Nacogdoches County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 58.
“Unlike a hurricane or other disaster we may experience, this is a slow moving, evolving situation,” says Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office spokesman Amy Mehaffey. “As soon as the numbers are out, they are out of date because of the evolving nature of this.”
The city’s engineering department on Tuesday unveiled a local online dashboard with information, charts and graphs on COVID-19 cases, tests given and call center screenings that will be updated daily. The dashboard is located at nacogdoches.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/8dd3dd6ce5eb4f1ba858eff05765f9eb.
Three of the recently confirmed cases are hospitalized and include a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s, according to information provided by THHS. The other cases are a woman in her 30s, two women and a man in their 40s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s.
Lufkin mayor asks Abbott for relief from restrictions
Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown released a letter he wrote to Gov. Greg Abbott requesting he ease the restrictions in his executive order.
“I write you with great concern for the residents of the city of Lufkin and, particularly, for the city’s churches and other places of worship, as well as the small businesses being detrimentally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brown wrote. “I know you share my concern for all the state of Texas.”
The city, religious leaders and business owners have been a model of cooperation and unity during this crisis, and there has been a limited spread of the virus far below federal and state models, Brown wrote. However, East Texans are deeply concerned that the executive order and the local orders issued may soon produce “harmful and unintended effects on our local residents.”
Brown requested two easements to the executive order.
First, he asked that churches and other places of religious worship be free to gather without limitations on number, provided that they practice social distancing and parishioners be asked to wear face masks.
“Religious liberty, which I know is dear to your own heart, is at stake,” Brown wrote. “The inaccuracy of projected models of spread and fatalities make even thinner the narrow constitutional line our city and the state have been walking.”
Houston federal judge won’t weigh in on fight against Abbott’s no-cost jail release ban
A federal judge has declined to take any action against Harris County’s and Gov. Greg Abbott’s jail release decisions. On Tuesday evening, U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal ruled that she would not issue a temporary order against Harris County officials or the governor. Inmates’ attorneys in an ongoing bail lawsuit have argued that the governor’s order banning no-cost release of some inmates during the pandemic unconstitutionally discriminates against poor defendants and puts too much gubernatorial power over the judicial branch.
“This is neither an easy nor good solution. It is simply the best one this court can devise from the law and the facts that constrain its authority,” Rosenthal wrote. “The good news, however, is that it reflects the commendable, though still halting, progress made by the parties and interested nonparties in safely reducing the Harris County Jail population during this dangerous time.”
At the urging of health officials, local authorities in Texas have moved to reduce their jail populations as the new coronavirus spreads in lockups. The fear of mass release of violent inmates led to Abbott’s order, which has been challenged in multiple legal arenas. Rosenthal said state litigation on the order — in which Abbott is named a defendant — may make it unnecessary for her to rule on whether his order is unconstitutional.
She said movement by officials to at least partially reduce the jail population in Harris County keep her from stepping in for now. Harris County’s jail population shrank significantly in March, by more than 1,000 inmates, according to jail reports. In April, it has continued to decrease, but by small amounts — moving from 7,637 inmates April 2 to 7,466 on Tuesday. About 50 inmates at the jail have tested positive for the virus, with many more symptomatic and awaiting results.
Five more TDCJ offenders test positive for COVID-19
There have been 138 employees, staff or contractors and 284 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the agency announced Wednesday.
However, a third offender is believed to have died from the virus with 60-year-old Johnny Davis passing away on Tuesday after serving time at the Telford Unit in New Boston. He was serving a 10 year sentence for obstruction/ retaliation out of Hunt County and began his sentence October 2016.
48 offenders and 13 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Telford Unit.
The Telford Unit is one of 23 unites across the state that have been placed on a precautionary lockdown. The lockdowns are impacting 29,360 offenders across the state.
The following TDCJ Units are currently in lockdown: Baten, Bell, Beto, Byrd, Clements, Crain, Darrington, ETTF, Estelle, Goree, Hutchins, LeBlanc, Lopez, Murray, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman, Wynne
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
Huntsville police say COVID-19 curfew has helped in their battle against crime
The Walker County nightly curfew to combat the spread of COVID-19 on a local level has made the jobs of local law enforcement “much easier,” Huntsville Police Department’s public spokesperson Jim Barnes said Wednesday.
The county curfew, which has been in effect since March 23, mandates that all non-essential travelers stay in their home from 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day. However, there are certain exemptions, including traveling to or from work, getting food or seeking medical attention.
The curfew, which has remained in lock step with orders by Gov. Greg Abbott has been a blessing for the Huntsville Police Department.
“These orders have certainly made our jobs much easier,” Barnes said. “We are patrolling at these times and we stop vehicles or individuals who are out past curfew. If the individuals are out for legitimate reasons, we will let them go. However, if they are out without any legitimate reason, our interest peaks and it gives us probable cause to investigate further.”
Nearly 20 individuals have been arrested for violating curfew, which is a charge known as a state emergency order violation. The charge is a Class B misdemeanor, resulting in a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine and/or 180 days in jail. A majority of the individuals arrested by HPD for a curfew violation have also been charged with felony crimes such as burglary warrants or possession of a controlled substance.
State to waive sales tax next weekend on emergency supplies
As the nation continues to shelter in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is urging Texans to shop online or practice strict social distancing measures for in-store purchases during the sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.
The sales tax holiday runs Saturday through Monday, April 25-27, and is meant to help people prepare for natural disasters like Texas’s spring storms.
“Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead, and so it’s important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies,” Hegar said in a press release.
The list of tax-free items is established by law and does not include items such as masks or personal protection equipment, according to Hegar’s office.
There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, including household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75; hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and portable generators priced at less than $3,000.
For purchases made online, note that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable.
Other purchases that do not qualify include batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles; camping stoves and camping supplies; chainsaws; plywood; extension ladders and stepladders; and tents.
A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website at https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-1017.php.
Texas AG: Property owners can’t use coronavirus as disaster exemption for property taxes
Despite Gov. Greg Abbott declaring a state of disaster on March 13 due to the coronavirus health crisis, property owners can’t claim a disaster exemption to avoid paying property taxes, Attorney General Ken Paxton said.
The Attorney General’s Office issued an opinion Monday in response to a request made by state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston. Bettencourt asked if the temporary tax exemption in section 11.35 of the Tax Code applies to property that has suffered an economic loss, but no physical damage, as a result of the COVID-19 disaster declared by the governor.
Section 11.35 of the Tax Code was adopted by the 86th Legislature in response to the physical damage Hurricane Harvey caused to property in 2017. It created a temporary tax exemption for qualified property damaged by a disaster, as declared by the governor.
The law defined “qualified property” as a “tangible personal property used for the production of income,” “an improvement to real property,” and manufactured homes, which had been “at least 15 percent damaged by the disaster.” If properties met these criteria, the owner was entitled “to an exemption from taxation by a taxing unit of a portion of the appraised value” of that property.”
The opinion analyzes the definition of the terms “damaged by disaster” and “damage.” It concludes that the legislature solely referred to physical losses, and “not to the value of real property as a whole, but instead only to ‘improvements’ that suffered damage due to the disaster.”
The opinion states: “Had the legislature intended to address economic losses or a general decrease in property value due to factors beyond the physical condition of the property, it could have used different language that encompassed those losses.
“Instead, the Legislature limited the real property exemption to improvements damaged by a disaster,” the order concludes. “Construing section 11.35 as a whole, a court would likely conclude that the Legislature intended to limit the temporary tax exemption in section 11.35 to apply only to property physically harmed as a result of a declared disaster.”
Prior to 2020, taxing jurisdictions were allowed to request disaster re-appraisals, which resulted in a county appraisal district re-establishing new values, as was the case after Hurricane Harvey.
The Harris County Appraisal District, for example, already mailed roughly 1 million letters to residential and commercial property owners advising them of their Jan. 1 taxable valuations. If recipients of the letters disagree with the valuation, they have until May 15 to protest them.
Even though the physical office is closed, employees are still working, the district says. It encourages filers “to take advantage of our online services such as iFile or iSettle for filing and settling a protest.”
Selecting iSettle allows residents to submit their opinion of value and upload documents for an appraiser to review. The protest can be resolved without coming to the HCAD building, the district says.
It also adds that, “Changes in your market value caused by the current health crisis will be taken into consideration as of January 1, 2021.”
Nacogdoches County seeking COVID-19-related funds
In a five-minute special meeting Monday morning, Nacogdoches County Commissioners agreed to seek any available grant funds from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
Distributed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FEMA, the funding would “reimburse some of our costs responding to COVID-19,” County Auditor Jessica Corley said.
In late March, FEMA announced it was simplifying the public assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of the pandemic and allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly to help cover costs of virus testing, medical supplies or facility costs.
“This is a grant that comes out on every protracted emergency,” County Judge Greg Sowell said. “This helps us recover some of our costs regarding this disaster and unforeseen expenses related thereto.”
Judge signals easing Texas mail-in voting rules amid virus
A judge Wednesday moved toward lifting Texas' restrictions on voting by mail, which President Donald Trump has taken a hard line against even as states controlled by Republicans make it more widely available during the coronavirus pandemic.
Texas has not been one of them. But state District Judge Tim Sulak of Austin said he was inclined to side with Democrats who sued to at least temporarily expand access to mail-in voting in Texas, which under normal circumstances is generally limited by law to those 65 or older or those with a “sickness or physical condition" that prevents them from casting a ballot in person.
Sulak, who didn't immediately issue an order but signaled it was forthcoming, imagined the dilemma facing voters during a hearing that was held over video conference because of coronavirus restrictions. He said he could see voters facing a choice —- vote in person despite the dangers posed by COVID-19, or “Do I risk it and hope that it comes out OK?"
The state is expected to appeal the decision.
North Central Texas College to get $3.9 million grant funding for COVID-19 expenses, student aid
Students at North Central Texas College might be eligible for emergency financial aid due to the novel coronavirus.
On Tuesday, April 14, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced NCTC would receive a $3,862,598 federal grant to respond to the effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Of those funds, $1,931,299 is to go toward student aid, a news release from Cornyn’s office states.
NCTC Vice Chancellor of Fiscal Affairs Van Miller said Wednesday, April 15, that the college expects the grant money to arrive any day now. However, he said he would expect it to take a couple of weeks to actually get the money to students. Miller said he was uncertain how many students will be eligible for an award.
The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, according to the release. The CARES Act was passed to keep the economy from cratering.
At least 50% of each grant must go toward providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus. The CARES Act allows each institution discretion in how to award the money to its students, the release states.
Democrats ask Trump to suspend construction of border wall
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar on Wednesday asked the Trump administration to suspend construction of the border wall on the country’s southern border and use the money to instead help fight the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Laredo Democrat was joined by more than 90 lawmakers who urged acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to consider the safety of workers, law enforcement officers and border residents in areas where construction is taking place.
“Money should be invested in healthcare, small businesses, and fighting the spread of COVID-19, not used to build an ineffective and wasteful border wall that does not solve our immigration crisis or protect our homeland,” Cuellar wrote. “Those who are tasked with building this wall are susceptible to not only contracting COVID-19, but also risk spreading the virus to others. Continuation of construction only exacerbates the public health risks for those living at the southern border, detracting from our national efforts against fighting this virus.”
The border wall construction is considered an essential project that has been allowed to continue while most of the country remains paralyzed due to the pandemic. Lawyers for the United States Justice Department are also moving forward with trying to survey or condemn more land for future projects, according to attorneys with the Texas Civil Rights Project.
University of Texas at Austin cutting summer tuition
The University of Texas at Austin will add 25 courses this summer and reduce summer tuition for undergraduate students to 50% of the rate for fall and spring semesters, according to a university email sent to students and faculty Tuesday. Typically, summer tuition has been 85% of regular semester tuition.The purpose of the change is “to encourage undergraduate students to continue learning even during the COVID-19 crisis and to remain on track to earn their degrees,” the email said.
All courses will be taught online through the summer term. The cost reduction doesn’t apply to graduate or professional students. Instead, the university will support those students through targeted tuition assistance for departments with limited resources.
Texas oil and gas regulators weighing whether to limit oil production
The three elected officials who lead the Texas Railroad Commission appeared nowhere near making a decision about limiting oil production Tuesday night. But they did take more than 10 hours of testimony during a meeting Tuesday. The commissioners are weighing whether to limit production in the middle of parallel public health and economic crises brought on by the novel coronavirus — and at least one admits that they don’t know how such a limit would be implemented or enforced.
“We don’t know if we can manage it,” Commissioner Christi Craddick said.
The commissioners heard from energy executives and oil producers who opposed and support such a move. If the commissioners were to limit production, it would be the first time since the 1970s that Texas officials have made such a move.
State lawmaker pushes Gov. Abbott to look into coronavirus impacts on black Texans
State Rep. Shawn Thierry wants Gov. Greg Abbott to form a task force to look at the coronavirus pandemic's potentially inequitable impact on black Texans, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Last week, The Texas Tribune reported that an emerging national picture shows black Americans are disproportionately getting sick and dying from COVID-19, but sparse data has been collected in Texas to determine if the same trend is playing out in the state's black and Hispanic communities.
Texas judge will issue order that could greatly expand mail-in voting
A state district judge said Wednesday that he will move forward with an order easing restrictions for voting by mail in Texas in light of the new coronavirus pandemic.
After conducting a video conference hearing in a lawsuit filed by state Democrats and civic organizations, Judge Tim Sulak told the attorneys he will issue a temporary injunction allowing all voters who risk exposure to the coronavirus if they vote in person to ask for a mail-in ballot under a portion of the Texas election code allowing absentee ballots for voters who cite a disability. His ruling, which is almost certain to be appealed by the state, could greatly expand the number of voters casting ballots by mail in the upcoming July primary runoff elections.
Until now, voting by mail has been limited in the state. Texans seeking an absentee ballot that they can fill out at home and mail in had to be 65 years or older, have a disability or illness, be out of the county during the election period, or be confined in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.