Residents with county business related to voter registration, vehicle registration and property taxes must use the internet, telephone or drop boxes, as the courthouse office is closed.
Known colloquially as “the tax office,” a variety of business is conducted at the courthouse location, but due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerr County in recent weeks, Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves closed it to visitors.
“Operations of the office shall continue by phone, the internet or the drop boxes located at both the West Kerr Annex and the Kerr County Courthouse in Kerrville,” Reeves said in a press release. “My staff is available by phone every day during normal business hours to answer any questions you might have.”
Limited in-person access will be available at the tax office in Suite 124 of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street, or at the West Kerr Annex, 3350 Junction Highway in Ingram, according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.