The Tivy Antlers overcame obstacle after obstacle this week and walked away with a 42-35 victory over Floresville Friday night.
Tivy was trailing 28-21 at the half, but found a way to win after making halftime adjustments.
Tivy played well on both sides of the ball with the defense forcing turnovers.
This time, the offense was able to capitalize and put points on the board.
Floresville struck first with a 76-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard touchdown run by Dareion Murphy to put the Tigers on top 6-0.
Tivy quickly responded with a scoring drive of their own as Jake Layton connected with Jackson Johnston to put the Antlers on top 7-6.
After he scored, he said “it felt good” with perfect gentleman composure.
Floresville signal caller Clay Pelech then threw a 19 yard touchdown reception to Preston Freeman to make it 13-7 with 2:48 in the first quarter.
Layton then answered with a perfect pass to Zachary Donaldson for a 29-yard touchdown reception giving the Antlers a 14-13 lead as time expired in the first quarter.
DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE
As the second quarter began, sophomore linebacker Colton Smith recorded a 4 yard sack dropping Pelech in the pocket.
Two plays later, Ronald Hannemann had a 45-yard pick six to put Tivy on top 21-13.
Hannemann had a pick six called back against Killeen Shoemaker a few weeks ago.
He said, “ I got that one back tonight.”
SLOPPY PLAY
Tivy played a bit sloppy after the pick six.
A 15 yard penalty was enforced on the ensuing kickoff.
On the next offensive series, Tivy fumbled the ball and gave it back to the Tigers.
Another costly penalty led to a score by Floresville to give them a 28-21 lead at the break.
SECOND HALF ADJUSTMENTS
An early interception by Layton was one of the few mistakes made in the second half.
The Tigers could not produce points and Tivy began to put on a good show as Layton found Johnston wide open for a 14 yard pass.
This set up the next play as Cooper Duennenberg scored on a 4 yard touchdown rush to tie the game at 28.
Cooper said “it felt really good to finally punch one in” as it was his first touchdown rush in his career.
ANOTHER TOUCHDOWN PASS
Still in the third, Layton found another favorite target in Jack Frazier.
It was a perfect 11 yard strike to give Tivy a 35-28 lead.
ONLY BIG DEFENSIVE PLAY GIVEN UP
Pelech connected with a wide open Nate Luther for a 74 yard touchdown to tie the game at 35.
LUKE JOHNSTON PICK
Jackson’s twin brother Luke had his own big play and picked off Pelech in the fourth.
HANNEMANN’S SECOND PICK
Hats off to Ronald Hannemann who had his second pick of the night at a critical point in the game.
Late in the fourth quarter, Hannemann picked off Pelech and received the honor of wearing the “Turnover Chain” as Tivy had an opportunity to put more points on the board.
WHATEVER YOU CAN DO, I CAN DO BETTER
After giving up a 74 yard touchdown to the Tigers, Tivy delivered one final blow.
Layton tossed an 84-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Johnston and Tivy closed out the game 42-35.
COACH HICKMAN EXCITED
In the fourth, Tivy put it in another gear and played lights out on both sides of the ball.
Coach Jeremy Hickman said, “First downs in the fourth win ball games.”
COACH JONES BUSTS A MOVE
After the game, Coach David Jones busted out of his comfort zone and danced with the kids.
Coaches and players alike seemed surprised, so I asked the coach about it.
He showed me a text from some of the mom’s who have kids on his roster.
All of the “Moms” got together and said they would do a dance (maybe much like a rain dance works.”
The idea was to promote Tivy to a victory and Coach Jones replied, “Get Ready to Dance” and he told the Moms that he would even dance if they won.
The rest is history and Coach Jones enjoyed a post-victory dance on the football field after the game.
QUOTABLES
Tivy coach David Jones said, “ I told the kids Fight for 48 minutes and we would find a way to win the game and we won the game.”
Coach Jones said to his boys in the huddle, “Love you guys . I’m super proud of you.”
Jackson Johnston said after the game, “That 84 yard play was a called play and it was actually busted but I scored anyway. I’m pretty sure we made the playoffs with the win.”
